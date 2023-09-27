Report: Taylor Swift plans to attend Chiefs-Jets game for Sunday Night Football

If you’re clamoring for more of Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift-mania, well you’re in luck.

NFL Insider Jordan Shultz reported on Wednesday that Swift will be in attendance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, for this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets. This is the second straight week that the international pop superstar will have been in attendance for a Chiefs game as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City last Sunday to watch Kelce and company annihilate the Chicago Bears in a 41-10 blowout.

Rumors of a budding romantic relationship between Kelce and Swift has dominated both the sports and pop culture world for weeks. The All-Pro tight end invited the 12-time Grammy Award winner to come to a game at Arrowhead and she took him up on his offer last weekend. She sat in a suite with Travis’ mother Donna and the Fox broadcast routinely caught her reactions as the Chiefs poured it on the lowly Bears. Given how poorly things are going for the Jets, we can probably expect the same.