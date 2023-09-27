Pick on the Total for Nationals-Orioles on September 27

The battle for control of the DMV area continues on Wednesday as the Baltimore Orioles play host to the Washington Nationals with Baltimore looking to take another step forward in clinching the top seed in the American League Playoff picture.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles (-250, 8)

The Orioles entered Tuesday’s series opener the hottest offense in baseball, leading the league in runs per game in their past 35 games with 6.1 runs per game.

Getting the start on the mound for the Nationals in an effort to cool them off is Patrick Corbin, who is has at least a share of the National League lead for losses for the third consecutive season while allowing at least three runs in 14 of his last 21 starts.

For the season, Corbin has a 5.13 ERA and and 5.21 fielding independent with a career-low 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings with 1.6 home runs allowed per nine innings with his home runs allowed per nine innings ballooning to 1.9 on the road.

The Nationals back him up with a bullpen that has a 5.46 ERA since the start of July, the second-worst ERA in that span.

Countering for the Orioles is Grayson Rodriguez, who enters having allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 straight starts and two earned runs or fewer in 10 of those starts.

In this span, Rodriguez has a 2.32 ERA with 0.4 home runs per nine innings allowed, though for the season he still owns a 4.49 ERA and 4.05 fielding independent due to a rough start to the season.

With the struggles of Corbin and the Nationals bullpen going against a hot Orioles offense and Rodriguez having his share of rough starts earlier this season, runs will be plentiful in Charm City on Wednesday.

The Play: Nationals vs. Orioles Over 8