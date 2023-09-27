Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Mariners on Wednesday, September 27

The Houston Astros (86-72) and the Seattle Mariners (85-72) will wrap their three-game series on Wednesday, September 27, with Houston looking to stay a half-game ahead of Seattle for the third and final AL Wild Card spot. First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The Astros will start Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.39 ERA), while the Mariners counters with rookie Bryce Miller (8-6, 4.17).

Houston is the -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Seattle is the +100 underdog, and the run total is set at eight. Houston will be off on Thursday before finishing up the regular season on the road with a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks beginning Friday. Seattle welcomes the Texas Rangers to town for a four-game divisional set starting Thursday.

Astros-Mariners picks: Wednesday, September 27

Injury report

Astros

Day-to-day: OF Chas McCormick (back), OF/DH Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Mariners

Out: C Tom Murphy (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Framber Valdez vs. Bryce Miller

Valdez will start his 31st game of the season on Wednesday, tying a career-high. He pitched well this month until his last outing against the Kansas City Royals. Valdez allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits. He struck out 10 and walked three to earn his 11th loss of the season.

The rookie Miller will take the mound for the 25th time this year. He also got lit up in his last start but at the hands of the Texas Rangers. Miller allowed six earned runs on six hits in just 4.1 innings. He struck out two and walked one while earning his sixth loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

The series’ first two games ended with six and eight runs scored, respectively. Each of these starting pitchers is coming off a start to forget. Valdez has a better chance of bouncing back, as the Houston lineup provides more consistent run production. Even if he pitches well, I think the over hits.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Seattle has lost the last four games that Miller has started. Valdez gives Houston the edge on the mound, and the lineup should be able to provide sufficient run support against Miller.

Pick: Astros -120