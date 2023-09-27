Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox on Wednesday, September 27

The Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) look to stay ahead of the NL Wild Card pack as they take on the Chicago White Sox (60-79) in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 27. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Guaranteed Rate Field. Brandon Pfaadt (2-9, 6.08 ERA) will take the mound for the D-Backs, and Luis Patino (0-0, 4.24) will pitch for the White Sox.

Arizona enters as -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago coming in at +145. The run total is set at 9.5.

Diamondbacks-White Sox picks: Wednesday, September 27

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Scott McGough (shoulder)

White Sox

Out: OF Luis Robert, Jr. (knee), RP Gregory Santos (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Luis Patino

Pfaadt struggled in his latest outing, a 4.1-inning road start against the Yankees. He let up eight hits and five earned runs in the start, recording eight strikeouts. Before that, he kept the Cubs runless at home, but struggled earlier this month against the Cubs on the road, letting up four earned runs in six innings.

Patino has not yet started a game this season, and he has not gone past four innings on the mound as a reliever, so we can expect this to be a short outing. In Patino’s most recent appearance, he kept the Nationals runless over two innings. In his latest home appearance, he allowed one earned run in three innings against the Twins, recording two strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The Diamondbacks put up a whopping 15 runs in yesterday’s game. While they may not repeat that exact feat, I’m still betting on the over. Pfaadt, who is pitching for Arizona, has struggled on the road this month, so we can expect the White Sox to add to the total as well.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Diamondbacks won yesterday’s game, 15-4. As Arizona attempts to hang onto the third and final Wild Card spot in the final week of the season, I’m taking them again in this game. They should have plenty of offensive momentum in what will likely be a bullpen game for the White Sox, and should easily take this game.

Pick: Diamondbacks -175