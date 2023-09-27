Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, September 27

The Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) take on the Boston Red Sox (76-81) in the final game of a two-game series on Wednesday, September 27. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Tyler Glasnow (9-7, 3.68 ERA) will take the mound for the Rays, and Brayan Bello (12-10, 4.11) will pitch for the Red Sox.

Tampa enters as the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston coming in at +105. The run total is set at 8.

Rays-Red Sox picks: Wednesday, September 27

Injury report

Rays

Day-to-day: 1B/3B Yandy Diaz (hamstring)

Out: DH/1B Luke Raley (neck), OF Jose Siri (hand), 2B Brandon Lowe (knee), RP Jason Adam (oblique)

Red Sox

Out: INF Luis Urias (calf), 1B Triston Casas (shoulder), RP Joely Rodriguez (hip), SP James Paxton (knee)

Starting pitchers

Tyler Glasnow vs. Brayan Bello

Glasnow had a tough time of it in his latest outing, conceding four earned runs in five innings against the Blue Jays while walking four batters and striking out seven. He also struggled in his latest road start, letting up six earned runs in four innings against Baltimore. Earlier this month, he was fantastic against the Red Sox, allowing just one earned run in six innings and recording a season-high 14 strikeouts.

Bello also hasn’t been particularly sharp recently, coming off a three-inning road start against the Texas Rangers in which he gave up eight earned runs, walked four batters, and recorded just two strikeouts. Before that, he let up three earned runs in six innings in a road start against the Blue Jays, but recorded 10 strikeouts in the loss. Earlier this month, he allowed three earned runs in six innings against the Rays.

Over/Under pick

The total of yesterday’s game was 16, and with these two pitchers coming to the mound, I’m hammering the over here. Glasnow and Bello have both struggled this September, letting up run after run. With both batting lineups carrying momentum over from yesterday, I think we’ll see a similarly high-scoring affair today.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Rays won the first game of the series, 9-7. I’m going with the Rays again, though I think it will be close. They are still in the hunt to catch the O’s in the division race, and Glasnow looked better against the Red Sox this month than Bello did against the Rays.

Pick: Rays -125