Picks, predictions for Pirates vs. Phillies on Wednesday, September 27

Less than 24 hours after wrapping up a playoff spot, the Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) will be back at it against Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83) in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, September 27. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Johan Oviedo (9-14, 4.12 ERA) will take the mound for the Pirates, and Ranger Suarez (4-6, 3.89) will pitch for the Phillies.

Philly enters as -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Pittsburgh coming in at +105. The run total is set at 8.

Pirates-Phillies picks: Wednesday, September 27

Injury report

Phillies

Out: 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), SP Andrew Painter (UCL)

Pirates

Out: RP Colin Holderman (thumb), SP Bailey Falter (neck)

Starting pitchers

Johan Oviedo vs. Ranger Suarez

Oviedo has looked solid in his last two appearances. In his most recent start, a road outing against the Cubs, he kept the North Siders runless over six innings and recorded five strikeouts. Before that, he pitched five innings against the Yankees at home, letting up just one earned run and recording seven strikeouts. However, Oviedo has struggled with allowing walks this month, letting up 17 over 18.1 innings.

Suarez faced the Mets in his latest start and conceded four earned runs in 6.2 innings, recording six strikeouts. Before that, he pitched six innings on the road against the Cardinals and let up one earned run. He also walked four batters and recorded five strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

We saw a low-scoring game yesterday between these two teams, and I think we will see something similar tonight. Despite Oviedo’s walk issues, he has been keeping run counts low, and Suarez should be fairly consistent on his home mound. Let’s take the under for today’s matchup.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Phillies won the first game of the series, 3-2. I like the Pirates to take the second here. Oviedo has looked very solid as of late, and the Pirates kept it close in yesterday’s game. Suarez has been fine, but not exceptional, and I think Pittsburgh can take advantage of that — and what we’ll politely describe as a less-than-optimal post-celebration Phillies lineup — to grab a win here.

Pick: Pirates +105