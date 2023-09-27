Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday, September 27

After dropping Tuesday’s series opener, the Toronto Blue Jays (87-70) can move closer to securing a playoff spot with a win over the New York Yankees (80-77) on Wednesday. Cy Young front-runner Gerrit Cole (14-4, 2.75 ERA) takes the mound for the Yankees, while Jose Berrios (11-11, 3.58) gets the ball for the Blue Jays. First pitch from Rogers Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

Toronto enters as -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with New York at -105. The run total is set at 7.

Yankees-Blue Jays picks: Wednesday, September 27

Injury report

Yankees

Out: RP Anthony Misiewicz (concussion), RP Keynan Middleton (right shoulder inflammation), RP Tommy Kahnle (right shoulder inflammation), RP Wandy Peralta (left triceps strain), OF Jasson Dominguez (right ulnar collateral ligament tear), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (right elbow inflammation), SP Luis Severino (left oblique strain)

Blue Jays

Out: C Danny Jansen (fractured right middle finger), RP Adam Cimber (right shoulder impingement), RP Hagen Danner (left oblique strain), INF/OF Otto Lopez (left oblique strain)

Starting pitchers

Gerrit Cole vs. Jose Berrios

Cole, who has never won a Cy Young in his career, is the favorite to take home the award in the AL this season. He leads the Junior Circuit in ERA (2.75), innings pitched (200), ERA+ (159) and leads all of baseball in WHIP (1.10). He’s coming off a masterful start against the Blue Jays last week where he allowed one run in eight innings in his final start at Yankee Stadium this year.

Like Cole, Berrios is coming off a start against Wednesday’s opponent, with the only difference being Berrios struggled a bit in his last start. The 29-year-old allowed four runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings against the Bronx Bombers in a 5-3 loss. That said, Berrios threw seven shutout innings against the Red Sox in his start prior, and has a 4.22 ERA in the last two months.

Over/Under pick

I like this over. While I think Cole will put together another masterful start to close out the Cy Young race, Berrios is a bit of a wild card. It’ll be close, but I expect the total to be more than seven.

Pick: Over 7

Moneyline pick

Cole leads the Yankees to a close win. While New York is out of the postseason picture, Cole being on the mound should give them some extra energy in a game where they have a chance to momentarily halt the Blue Jays’ march towards October.

Pick: Yankees -105