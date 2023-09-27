Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Rockies on Wednesday, September 27

The Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60) and the Colorado Rockies (57-100) will play the third game of their four-game divisional series on Wednesday, September 27. First pitch from Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will start Emmett Sheehan (3-1, 5.13 ERA), while Colorado will counter with Noah Davis (0-3, 8.77).

The Dodgers are the -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at 12.5.

Dodgers-Rockies picks: Wednesday, September 27

Injury report

Dodgers

N/A

Rockies

Out: SP Peter Lambert (biceps)

Starting pitchers

Emmet Sheehan vs. Noah Davis

Sheehan will take the mound for the 13th time this season, making his 11th start. This will be his second time facing the Rockies this year. The first came on June 29, and the rook allowed three earned runs on seven hits. Sheehan last pitched 4.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed one earned run but no hits while striking out nine and walking four.

Davis will start his sixth game of the season in his eighth appearance, and his third outing since returning to the Major League mound on September 17. Davis last pitched five innings against the Chicago Cubs. He allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out four and walking three.

Over/Under pick

The teams combined for five runs in the series’ first game and 13 in the second. Los Angeles was on a streak of scoring at least six runs per game but has now scored three or fewer in three of its last five games. Colorado scored three or fewer in six of its last seven, with the lone outlier being a four-run game. Even at Coors Field, I’m taking the under.

Pick: Under 12.5

Moneyline pick

Colorado has long been eliminated from the playoffs, but Los Angeles is poised for a deep October run. The Dodgers are the better team on paper and should pick up a win on Wednesday, barring Sheehan imploding on the mound early.

Pick: Dodgers -205