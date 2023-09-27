Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Angels on Wednesday, September 27

The Texas Rangers (88-69) look to take one step closer to an AL West title as they meet the Los Angeles Angels (71-87) in the final game of their three-game series on Wednesday, September 27. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. Texas will start Dane Dunning (11-6, 3.88 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.39).

The Rangers are the -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +124 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5. Texas, who leads the West by 2.5 games, will wrap up the regular season with a four-game series against the Seattle Mariners beginning on Thursday. Los Angeles will be off Thursday before ending their season with a three-game set at home against the Oakland Athletics.

Rangers-Angels picks: Wednesday, September 27

Injury report

Rangers

Day-to-day: SP Jon Gray (wrist), SS Corey Seager (forearm)

Out: SP Max Scherzer (shoulder), RP Josh Sborz (hamstring)

Angels

Day-to-day: 1B Nolan Schanuel (knee)

Out: SP Chase Silseth (concussion), RP Aaron Loup (shoulder), 1B C.J. Cron (back), C Max Stassi (hip/personal), OF Mickey Moniak (back), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis)

Starting pitchers

Dane Dunning vs. Griffin Canning

Dunning will take the mound for the 34th time this season, making his 25th start. He has had a rough month, allowing 16 earned runs over 21.2 innings of work. Dunning last threw 5.1 innings against the Seattle Mariners. He allowed four earned runs on four hits while striking out and walking two.

Canning will make his 24th appearance and 22nd start of the year on Wednesday. He has pitched well, but the injuries to the Los Angeles lineup have left him in lack of more consistent run support. Most recently, Canning pitched five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked three.

Over/Under pick

The two games of this series so far ended with six and 12 runs scored, respectively. The Angels’ batting order has been inconsistent, but they scored nine runs on Tuesday. Texas has a better pitcher on the mound on Wednesday, but both have been known to give up runs.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles has lost the last five games that Canning has started, and their lineup is riddled with injuries. With no Anthony Rendon, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani or C.J. Cron, they lack big bats that are consistent producers at the plate. Texas should be able to pick up a much-needed win on Wednesday.

Pick: Rangers