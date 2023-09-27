Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, September 27

Mother Nature has given us a jam-packed slate of baseball on Wednesday, September 27, with 16 games in all on the docket. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS features nine of them, getting underway at 7:07 p.m. ET, giving you plenty of options to choose from when looking to set daily fantasy lineups. As always, we’re to help you sort through them all with three teams we recommend stacking tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, September 27

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

Jorge Polanco ($4,700)

Max Kepler ($4,300)

Matt Wallner ($3,400)

Max Kirilloff ($3,200)

The Twins represent the best value on this slate, with an offense that just dropped 11 runs in a win last night and now gets to go up against A’s rookie righty Joey Estes. Estes allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits including three homers in his MLB debut last week after posting an ugly 5.23 ERA at Triple-A. We don’t have a ton of evidence that he’s a Major League-caliber pitcher, and Minnesota has plenty of lefties that should thrive with the platoon advantage tonight — including Kepler (.875 OPS at home, .811 against righties), Kirilloff (.924 OPS over his last 10) and Wallner (who launched a towering grand slam in Tuesday’s win).

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

J.D. Martinez ($5,700)

Max Muncy ($5,400)

James Outman ($4,500)

Jason Heyward ($3,900)

The Dodgers dropped an 11-spot on the Rockies in the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader, and they could be in for another crooked number on Wednesday night. While stalwarts like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman come with exorbitant price tags, you can still get in on the highest implied run total of the night by picking off some other members of L.A.’s regular lineup. Martinez is among the hottest hitters in baseball, with five homers and a 1.279 OPS over his last 10, while Muncy tallied three hits in his one start yesterday and has now hit safely in 14 of his last 15. Outman went 4-for-6 on Tuesday, while he and Heyward (.825 OPS this season) are locked into the Dodgers’ starting nine against righties. Coors Field has been a personal house of horrors for Rockies starter Noah Davis this year, with a home ERA (20.57) some five times higher than his road mark.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

Manny Machado ($4,900)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,500)

Ha-Seong Kim ($4,500)

Luis Campusano ($3,900)

Stacking the Padres against left-handed pitching is about as easy as lineup decisions get. San Diego is slashing .353/.406/.676 as a team against southpaws since the start of September, and on Wednesday they’ll get to square off against former teammate Sean Manaea and his 4.51 ERA. Bogaerts has quietly been tearing the cover off the ball this month, with a 1.062 OPS over his last 10 games, while Machado has seven hits and two homers over his last three and Kim has a .909 OPS against lefties this year. Campusano represents some nice value at the catcher spot, with the platoon advantage and 11 hits over his current six-game hitting streak.