Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, September 27

With less than two weeks left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Wednesday, September 27 is a jam-packed one, with 16 games on the docket and plenty of top-tier names along with under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, September 27

Pitchers to stream

Brandon Pfaadt, Arizona Diamondbacks — Pfaadt’s been up and down, and he gave up a ton of hard contact last time out against the Yankees (eight hits, five runs in 4.1 innings). But he also struck out eight over those 4.1 frames, and while his lack of a third pitch limits him against better offenses, the Chicago White Sox have one of the very worst lineups in baseball right now. The South Siders are slashing .237/.280/.372 as a team against righties so far this month, and Pfaadt’s sweeper should be more than enough to navigate five innings and put him in line for a win.

Ranger Suarez, Philadelphia Phillies — Suarez acquitted himself well last time out against a Mets team that’s been tough on lefties, and he’s got three quality starts over his last five. The southpaw has given up more than two runs just twice since the start of August, and now he gets an awfully cushy matchup against a moribund Pirates lineup that has a bottom-five K rate against left-handed pitching this month. Even with Philly running out a post-celebration lineup, he’s a great bet for six innings and a win.

Matt Waldron, San Diego Padres — Waldron was a revelation last time out, striking out nine in 5.1 innings of one-run ball against the Cardinals while showing that he’s much more than a knuckleballing novelty act. He’s now gone at least five innings in three straight starts, and the Giants don’t present too imposing a challenge — especially not at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park. This could be a very sneaky stream, as the lefty-mashing Padres lineup is likely to provide plenty of run support against San Francisco counterpart Sean Manaea.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, September 27.