Simone Biles on track to win big at 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles is returning to where her world journey started 10 years ago back in 2013—the Artistic Gymnastics Worlds Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. This year’s event starts on Saturday, September 30 and will last until Sunday, October 8. Biles is expected to make another historic run to continue preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics. This marks her return back to the global stage since her mental health break after Tokoyo.

Looking back at her first Worlds appearance in 2013, she went home with two gold medals, one silver and one bronze at 16 years old. Her most recent appearance at the World Championships was in 2019 where she took home five gold medals in the team, all-around, vault, balance beam, and floor exercise.

Biles is currently tied with Romania’s Simona Amanar and China’s Huang Xu, Yang Wei and Chen Yibing as the only gymnasts to win four World team titles. She has won in all five of her previous all-around attempts including her 2013 global debut — an accomplishment no other woman there has yet to achieve. However, Uchimura Kohei of Japan owns six men’s all-around titles which is the overall record.

Biles has 25 medals at the World Championships which is a record in itself, but one more medal in any category could put her neck-and-neck with Vitaly Scherbo’s historical World and Olympic medal count. Biles also has seven Olympic medals: four golds, one silver and two bronze.

The Gymnastics Worlds Championships can be viewed on NBC in the U.S. If you aren’t around a TV, you can watch it via live online stream at NBC Sports Live, Peacock, or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV. You might also be able to watch the events via FIG’s streaming platform All Gymnastics TV or on Olympics.com (territorial restrictions apply).