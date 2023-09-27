Breaking down the top 35 TEs in Week 4 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

We are going into the fourth week of the 2023 NFL season. The tight end position has been as volatile as expected, with some surprising names at the top of the leaderboard heading into Week 4. T.J. Hockenson, Sam LaPorta, Hunter Henry, Travis Kelce and Donald Parham Jr. round out the top-5 in standard leagues, just as we all expected.

Injury news to monitor

Cincinnati Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr. missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas is still recovering from the concussion he sustained in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos.

Streaming options for Week 4

LaPorta is worthy of being your weekly tight end. If you have him, the only tight ends I would play over him this week would be Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews.

Parham could see extra targets with Mike Williams sidelined for the remainder of the season. At the very least, he has been a popular redzone target for Justin Herbert to begin the year.

At some point, Evan Engram will get back to the workload he saw last year with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is slowly starting to remember he had a productive pass-catcher in the veteran tight end.

Week 4 fantasy football TE rankings