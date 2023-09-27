Breaking down the top 102 WRs in Week 4 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

Week 4 of the NFL season is upon us. We have seen wide receivers’ roles change throughout the early part of the season. Garrett Wilson and Jahan Dotson have been disappointing, while Puka Nacua and Calvin Ridley continue to impress this season. Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen and Davante Adams are the top-3 wide receivers heading into Week 4 in standard leagues.

Injury news to monitor

Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams tore his ACL in Week 3, meaning that either Quentin Johnston or Joshua Palmer should see an uptick in work.

The Baltimore Ravens have several injuries, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. The Green Bay Packers hope Christian Watson can make his season debut this week. Jaylen Waddle didn’t play in last week’s game because of a concussion.

San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are both on the injury report to open the week.

Streaming options for Week 4

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen should be in for a big game. He is not only starting to see consistent targets from whoever is under center for the Panthers but will play his revenge game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tank Dell will be a popular waiver wire add this week. He has back-to-back games with at least 72 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Even on the short week and coming off an absolute dud, I like Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds to bounce back this week.

Week 4 fantasy football WR rankings