Breaking down the top 83 RBs in Week 4 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

We have made it to the fourth week of the NFL season. Those who drafted Alvin Kamara may be getting some much-needed help coming to the lineup as his suspension is over, and he can return to the field. Raheem Mostert is the RB1 in standard leagues through the first three weeks of the year. He is followed by Christian McCaffrey, Kenneth Walker, De’Von Achane and Brian Robinson Jr. Here is how we are approaching the position heading into Week 4.

Injury news to monitor

Austin Ekeler is still trying to return from his ankle injury in Week 1. Saquon Barkley was reportedly close to playing this last week but now gets extra time to recover as the New York Giants play on Monday night.

The Baltimore Ravens have multiple running back injuries between Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is expected back on the short week on Thursday but is worth monitoring. David Montgomery will also try to suit up, but it seems less likely as the week begins.

Streaming options for Week 4

Jaylen Warren has a great matchup against the Houston Texans this week. He is still playing behind Najee Harris, but the gap is lessening. There should be enough work between the two for Warren to be a solid flex this week in the matchup.

Dalvin Cook draws the Kansas City Chiefs defense this week. We know that the offense is missing quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but it still feels like they are underutilizing their running backs. Chris Jones is going to eat the Jets offensive line alive and they have to get the run game going this week.

Week 4 fantasy football RB rankings