Breaking down the top 220 FLEX options in Week 4 fantasy football rankings for standard leagues

We are heading into Week 4 of the fantasy football season. There have been several duds and surprise performances so far this season. Don’t be surprised if a player’s outlook changed from the draft just a few weeks ago. With that in mind, here is how we are approaching the FLEX position in fantasy football lineups this week.

Injury news to monitor

This week’s Thursday Night Football game will feature the Detroit Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers. Running back David Montgomery, running back Aaron Jones, and wide receiver Christian Watson will look to take the field on a short week after not playing in the Packers’ first three games.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr sprained his AC joint in his shoulder and could be replaced this week by Jameis Winston. Alvin Kamara will return this week after finishing his three-game suspension.

Justice Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and Gus Edwards are dealing with injuries for the Baltimore Ravens. Austin Ekeler is still recovering from his ankle injury, and the Los Angeles Chargers will look to find a way to replace Mike Williams, who tore his ACL last week.

Saquon Barkley will have an extra day to recover from his ankle injury before playing on Monday night. Zay Jones picked up an injury for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle missed last week’s game with a concussion. San Francisco 49ers wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are dealing with injuries to begin the week.

Streaming options for Week 4

Either Quentin Johnston or Joshua Palmer should see an increased workload with Williams being sidelined. I’d say that Palmer is the most likely this week, but it is a situation that will likely change as the rookie gets more experience.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers continues to see a good target share in the offense. He is a good flex this week, assuming that starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is under center and not hurt.

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is a good player to swap in this week. He has seen an uptick in targets over the last two weeks and is carving out a consistent workload in the team’s offense.

Week 4 fantasy football FLEX rankings