How to watch WWE NXT via live stream for September 26 episode

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight is the go-home show to Saturday’s No Mercy pay-per-view from Bakersfield, CA, and the developmental brand should put the finishing touches on the build this evening. We’ll get the finals of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational and get a contract signing for the main event.

There’s a chance we could also get a brief appearance by Jade Cargill, who officially signed with the WWE today and got an entire media rollout on the company’s social media channels. The former AEW star began her training at the Performance Center in Orlando this afternoon and it wouldn’t be a surprise if she’s seen in the crowd like other major signings in the past.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against Ilja Dragunov this Saturday at No Mercy and the two will make it official with a contract signing on tonight’s show. This is a rematch from Great American Bash in July, where Hayes defeated the “Mad Dragon” with some help from Trick Williams. For two months, Hayes has been pained by the fact that he couldn’t beat Dragunov without help and wants to prove himself in Bakersfield. We’ll see how this contract signing goes down tonight.

We’ll get another title rematch at No Mercy as Becky Lynch will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against former champ Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match. Stratton challenged “Big Time Becks” to a rematch last Tuesday and the new champ accepted, saying that the former champ wasn’t hungry enough to take her title back. In the main event, Lynch and Lyra Valkyria defeated Stratton and Kiana James in tag team action, only for the latter team to attack Lynch with a steel chair. We should hear from both parties this evening.

The finals of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational will take place tonight as Butch will go one-on-one with Joe Coffey. Butch got here as the Group A champion of the tournament, earning five points by defeating Tyler Bate and Charlie Dempsey while wrestling Axiom to a time-limit draw. Coffey emerged as the Group B champion with six points, breaking a three-way tie by defeating Nathan Frazer and Duke Hudson in a triple-threat match to get here. The winner will advance to No Mercy to face Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup.

Also on the show, Baron Corbin will go oneo-one-one with Josh Briggs just days ahead of his clash with Bron Breakker at No Mercy. We’ll also get Eddy Thorpe facing Dijak in a trap match.