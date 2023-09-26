Arizona State QB Drew Pyne out with injury, Sun Devils move to third string

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Drew Pyne is reportedly out for the foreseeable future with multiple injuries. The Sun Devils already lost their starter, Jaden Rashada, to an undisclosed injury that is expected to keep him off the field for several weeks. Rashada is a true freshman, and the ASU coaching staff may consider redshirting him for the remainder of the season, as he is still eligible given the amount of games he played.

Drew Pyne is “out for the near future” as he deals with three different physical things per Dillingham. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) September 26, 2023

Arizona State kept it close for three quarters against the USC Trojans this weekend, but lost and moved to 1-3 for the season. Trenton Bourguet is expected to start for the Sun Devils as they face the Cal Golden Bears in Week 5, making him their third starting QB in five weeks.

Bourguet saw plenty of playing time in 2022. He had a 71.1% completion percentage across 204 pass attempts in six games. He finished the season with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.