Breanna Stewart named 2023 WNBA MVP

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been named the 2023 WNBA MVP. The veteran averaged 23 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in the regular season to win the second Most Valuable Player honor of her career. She beat out Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson for the award in the closest three-way vote in league history. She becomes the first Liberty player in franchise history to be named MVP.

2023 WNBA MVP Crowned! @breannastewart becomes first MVP in Liberty history! pic.twitter.com/5vUsLpho7h — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) September 26, 2023

1. Breanna Stewart: 20 first place votes, 23 second place votes, 17 third place votes.

2. Alyssa Thomas: 23 first place votes, 12 second place votes, 25 third place votes.

3. A’ja Wilson: 17 first-place votes, 25 second place votes, 17 third place votes, 1 fourth place vote. — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) September 26, 2023

Stewart signed with the Liberty this past offseason, joining the likes of former MVP Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu, and Courtney Vandersloot to form a “superteam” in New York City. Her signing paid immediate dividends as the Liberty doubled their regular season win total from 16 in 2022 to 32 this year, stamping them as a WNBA title contender. She’d help the team win the 2023 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, racing past the reigning champion Aces 82-63 in the championship game on August 15.

Stewart and the Liberty are currently in the semifinals of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs, where they trail the Sun 1-0.