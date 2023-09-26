Should you drop Eagles TE Dallas Goedert in your fantasy football leagues?

The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 to start the season, but by no means have they looked like the reigning NFC Champions through three games. Perhaps the departure of Shane Steichen has left an impact, but the lack of production from tight end Dallas Goedert has been baffling.

For fantasy managers looking to make a substantial move to their rosters, we assess whether dropping Goedert is warranted at this point of the fantasy season.

Fantasy football outlook: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert has yet to surpass 10.0 PPR fantasy points in a game this season, after averaging double-digit scoring in three of his last four years. To be fair, the Eagles offense as a whole has yet to gel, but Goedert’s low level of production has fantasy managers frustrated in particular. The bright side is that after putting up a goose egg in Week 1, he’s seen seven targets in his last two games. He’s also coming off a season-high 9.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 3.

Exacerbating the struggles is that Goedert’s production has come relatively close to the line of scrimmage. The volume of receptions is valuable in PPR leagues, but it’s clear that Jalen Hurts isn’t looking for him deep, at least to start the season.

Verdict

Viable tight ends are a dime a dozen in fantasy football, and it’s too early to drop Goedert. In Week 3, he finished second in total targets on the night, which speaks to his established role in the offense. Better days are ahead as Philadelphia’s offense continues to become more cohesive with a new offensive coordinator.

Plus, fantasy managers can’t ignore that he still ranks top-15 among tight ends in total targets this season. That’s inclusive of a one-target performance in the season opener.

Possible replacements

You can stand pat on Goedert, but that doesn’t mean steering clear of searching for a replacement. The Lions’ Sam LaPorta or the Packers’ Luke Musgrave are names to target on the waiver wire. LaPorta may already be scooped up, and for good reason, as he ranks TE2 among targets (22). Musgrave is averaging just 4.1 PPR fantasy points per game, but he’s already TE12 among targets (15) and should become a staple weapon for Jordan Love in the red zone.