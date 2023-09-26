Should you drop Giants QB Daniel Jones in your fantasy football leagues?

The New York Giants entered 2023 with high expectations after a playoff berth and new contract extension for QB Daniel Jones. Now, the playoff berth looks more fluky and Jones isn’t living up to his contract in the slightest. Through three games, Jones hasn’t been close to a viable starting fantasy football QB. We take a look at whether or not its time to cut ties.

Fantasy football outlook: Giants QB Daniel Jones

The biggest issue with Jones is the offensive line. It doesn’t appear like things will get better overnight or even by the end of the season. New York has a lot of work to do to get Jones proper protection. Through the first three games, Jones has four INTs and has been sacked 12 times. Jones was good against a bad Cardinals team but against the 49ers and Cowboys, he likely cost you the week.

Jones was never known for his ability as a pocket passer. It was always the rushing upside that made him appealing in fantasy football. Given the offensive line struggles and lack of receiving weapons (again), Jones really needs to rush for 50-60 yards per game to be a viable option. In Week 3 on TNF, Jones had just two carries for five yards without RB Saquon Barkley active. Jones’ rushing upside could be tied to having Barkley healthy, which may not be for another few weeks.

Let’s say the Giants figure out some of the O-Line issues and keep Jones in the pocket longer. His receivers have been underwhelming and it may not make a huge difference, unless it’s against bad secondaries. Any competent defense should be able to handle Darren Waller, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Parris Campbell. Even if rookie Jalin Hyatt emerges and Barkley returns, the Giants’ offense likely won’t finish in the top-15.

Verdict

If you’re in a shallow league where there are readily available starting QBs, go ahead and drop Jones. In any other format, Jones is worth holding onto as a backup if you already have a strong QB1/2 on your roster. There will be weeks where Jones is worth starting. There will be weeks where he belongs on the bench. The inconsistency will be difficult to navigate but it shouldn’t mean you dump Jones onto waivers. Try and wait things out a bit longer before cutting ties with Jones. If things worsen, this decision becomes easier.