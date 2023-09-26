How much waiver wire budget should you use to claim Tank Dell in Week 4?

The Houston Texans picked up a big divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback C.J. Stroud finished 20-of-30 for 280 yards with two touchdowns. This week, he had a new favorite target in fellow rookie Nathaniel “Tank” Dell. The wide receiver finished with a team-high five receptions, 145 yards and a touchdown on seven targets.

The Houston offense is tough to rely on consistently, but Dell has 17 targets over his last two games, with at least 72 receiving yards and a touchdown. Here is how much of your FAAB (Free agency acquisition budget) you should spend to add the rookie receiver to your roster.

Fantasy football waiver wire budget advice

Texans WR Tank Dell

How much budget to use: ~15% ($12-$15, based on a $100 budget)

You could be down to the end of your FAAB if you have acquired Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and Jerome Ford, who have been the players to pick up so far this season. Dell is among the top waiver targets for Week 4. Houston has the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over its next five games. These teams should be able to keep the Texans passing throughout the game, giving Dell upside.

Houston was expected to be a run-first team this season with a rookie quarterback and the talented Dameon Pierce in the backfield. Injuries across the offensive line have made it tough to sustain a ground game. Dell is still risky with a rookie quarterback, but the substantial increase in his target share makes up for it.