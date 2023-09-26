How much waiver wire budget should you use to claim De’Von Achane in Week 4?

The Miami Dolphins nearly set the single-game scoring record with their dominant win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3. While the overall outing was impressive, it signaled the coming out party for rookie running back De’Von Achane. Even though he was splitting backfield work with the veteran Raheem Mostert, Achane finished with 18 carries for 203 yards with two touchdowns and added four receptions for 30 additional yards and two more scores through the air.

If Achane is somehow available in your fantasy football leagues, he will be this week’s biggest target. Here is how much of your FAAB (free agency acquisition budget) you should use to add him to your roster.

Fantasy football waiver wire budget advice

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane

How much budget to use: 60-70% ($60-$70, based on a $100 budget)

You might have already used some of your FAAB to add other players, but Achane likely garners whatever you have remaining. Miami has the most prolific offense in the league right now. After a tougher matchup with the Buffalo Bills this week, have the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots over their next five games.

Sunday was the perfect example of how Achane and Mostert can co-exist in the backfield. Will the Dolphins score 70 points per game? Probably not. But each year, there is an offense that works well enough to feed all of its fantasy football mouths, and this season looks like Miami. Jaylen Waddle didn’t play in the game due to a concussion, but Tagovailoa finished with 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Mostert had 13 carries for 82 yards with three touchdowns and seven receptions for 60 yards and another score. Miami will likely go with a split backfield, but Achane’s production and favorable schedule should give him at least weekly flex appeal if not an outright start as your RB2 in fantasy football. He had 11.3 yards per carry in Week 3, and the Dolphins aren’t about to just keep that production sitting on the bench.