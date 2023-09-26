How should you allocate your fantasy football waiver wire budget for these top Week 4 targets?

We have made it through three weeks of the fantasy football season. Another week removed from your initial drafts means you may be looking to shake up your roster. Whether your team has been underperforming while healthy (Garrett Wilson, Jahan Dotson) or if season-ending injuries have de-railed your momentum (Nick Chubb, J.K. Dobbins), the waiver wire could help bring some much-needed relief to your lineup.

Here is how you should approach the week four waiver wire, including advice for using your FAAB (free agency acquisition budget).

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets in Week 4

FAAB Percentage: 60-70% , FAAB $: $60-$70

Achane had a breakout game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3. He had 18 carries for 203 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Achane added 30 yards and two more touchdowns on four receptions. Miami isn’t going to score 70 points per game, but the good news is that Week 3 showed how Mostert and Achane can co-exist in the same backfield.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans, 23.5% rostered on ESPN

FAAB Percentage: 10-15% , FAAB $: $12-$15

Dell has seen an uptick in work over the last two weeks. Most recently, he had five receptions on seven targets for 145 yards and a touchdown. That marks consecutive games with at least 72 yards and a score on seven targets. Dell is competing with Nico Collins and Robert Woods for targets, but through three games, it feels like he has been able to separate himself.

Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints, 0.1% rostered on ESPN

FAAB Percentage: 1-5% , FAAB $: $2-$3

Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr left the team’s Week 3 matchup with a shoulder injury. Backup QB Jameis Winston took over under center the rest of the way as the Green Bay Packers mounted their comeback. It’s a should sprain for Carr, so he is expected within a few weeks, if not sooner. Winston is a risky addition, but if you’re having QB troubles, you could do worse. He at least has Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and a returning Alvin Kamara to lean on.

Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, 0.9% rostered on ESPN

FAAB Percentage: 20-30% , FAAB $: $12-$15

Chargers WR Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. After Keenan Allen, either Joshua Palmer or Quentin Johnston seem to be the next in line to step up and see an uptick in targets. Palmer finished Week 3 with four receptions on seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown. Johnston was only targeted three times and brought in two for 10 yards. The rookie has better long-term upside over the next few seasons, but I prefer Palmer in the short term.

Romeo Doubs, WR. Green Bay Packers, 27.1% rostered on ESPN

FAAB Percentage: 15-18% , FAAB $: $14-18

Doubs benefitted yet again from Christian Watson being unable to play. The Packers are on a short week this week, and Watson is expected to return to the field. Still, Doubs played a big part in Green Bay’s comeback win over the Saints. He was targeted 12 times and brought in five of them for 73 yards and a score. Even with Watson back, Doubs should retain a decent workload in the offense.