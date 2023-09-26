 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, September 26

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Tuesday, September 26.

By Chris Landers
Kevin Gausman of Toronto Blue Jays pitches to the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 14, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

We’re now down to the final week of the fantasy baseball season, and every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. After a very light Monday slate, the schedule on Tuesday, September 26 is jam-packed, with a doubleheader in Colorado giving us a full 16 games to choose from. There are some top-tier names on the docket, with plenty of under-the-radar arms that could come through in the right matchups.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, September 26

Pitchers to stream

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins — Ober has allowed two runs over five innings of work in each of his two starts since returning to the Twins’ rotation earlier this month. He doesn’t come with a ton of strikeout upside, but with another friendly matchup against the lowly A’s on tap, he’ll offer ratio help — he carries a 3.66 ERA and 1.13 WHIP on the year, and he’s given up just eight hits over his last 10 innings — while being in great position to earn a win

Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers — Olson has been on an absolute heater this month, posting a 1.40 ERA and just 10 hits over 25.2 innings (four starts) in September. There’s certainly a bit of BABIP luck going on there — and matchups against the White Sox (twice) and Reds have helped — but the rookie just held the Dodgers to four baserunners over 6.1 innings of one-run ball. His slider is legit, and when he’s commanding his other pitches as well, he can be tough to deal with. The schedule remains friendly, with a matchup against the Royals — who Olson posted a quality start against back in June — on tap at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.

Adrian Houser, Milwaukee Brewers — The floor here is a bit lower than you’d like, and Houser won’t give you much of any strikeout potential. If you’re looking for length and a chance at a win, however, the sinkerballer is a pretty good bet: Houser has allowed three or fewer runs while going at least five innings in six of his last seven outings, including a quality start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium early last week. The righty now gets St. Louis again, this time at home, and he stands a very good chance at going five frames again and getting enough run support to poach a victory.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, September 26.

