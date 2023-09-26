Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, September 26

We’re now down to the final week of the fantasy baseball season, and every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. After a very light Monday slate, the schedule on Tuesday, September 26 is jam-packed, with a doubleheader in Colorado giving us a full 16 games to choose from. There are some top-tier names on the docket, with plenty of under-the-radar arms that could come through in the right matchups.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, September 26

Pitchers to stream

Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins — Ober has allowed two runs over five innings of work in each of his two starts since returning to the Twins’ rotation earlier this month. He doesn’t come with a ton of strikeout upside, but with another friendly matchup against the lowly A’s on tap, he’ll offer ratio help — he carries a 3.66 ERA and 1.13 WHIP on the year, and he’s given up just eight hits over his last 10 innings — while being in great position to earn a win

Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers — Olson has been on an absolute heater this month, posting a 1.40 ERA and just 10 hits over 25.2 innings (four starts) in September. There’s certainly a bit of BABIP luck going on there — and matchups against the White Sox (twice) and Reds have helped — but the rookie just held the Dodgers to four baserunners over 6.1 innings of one-run ball. His slider is legit, and when he’s commanding his other pitches as well, he can be tough to deal with. The schedule remains friendly, with a matchup against the Royals — who Olson posted a quality start against back in June — on tap at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park.

Adrian Houser, Milwaukee Brewers — The floor here is a bit lower than you’d like, and Houser won’t give you much of any strikeout potential. If you’re looking for length and a chance at a win, however, the sinkerballer is a pretty good bet: Houser has allowed three or fewer runs while going at least five innings in six of his last seven outings, including a quality start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium early last week. The righty now gets St. Louis again, this time at home, and he stands a very good chance at going five frames again and getting enough run support to poach a victory.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Tuesday, September 26.