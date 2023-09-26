Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, September 26

After a barren day of baseball on Monday, the Majors are back and ready to kick off the final week of the regular season with a 16-game slate on Tuesday, September 26. That means plenty of action, and just as importantly, plenty of options to choose from for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups tonight. The main slate at DraftKings DFS features 11 games, with action getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are three teams we recommend stacking in your squads.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, September 26

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($5,900)

Manny Machado ($5,200)

Ha-Seong Kim ($4,700)

Xander Bogaerts ($4,600)

Stacking the Padres against left-handed pitching is about as easy as lineup decisions get. San Diego is slashing .353/.406/.676 as a team against southpaws since the start of September, including a six-run, four-homer effort against young Giants lefty Kyle Harrison at the start of the month. Great news: The Friars get another crack at Harrison on Tuesday night, and while the top prospect has a very high ceiling, his 6.30 ERA this month is a testament to just how much growth he needs to make with his command before he can get big-league lineups out consistently. Machado has seven hits and two homers over his last three games, while Bogaerts has a whopping 1.125 OPS over his last 10 and Kim has a .909 OPS against lefties this year.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies

J.D. Martinez ($5,700)

Max Muncy ($5,500)

James Outman ($4,300)

Jason Heyward ($3,700)

Okay, fine, stacking literally any team at Coors Field is actually as easy as lineup decisions get — especially when the team in question is the Dodgers. L.A. will not only get the thin mountain air tonight, but they’ll also get Rockies righty Ryan Feltner in the second game of this Tuesday doubleheader, a pitcher who they already lit up for five runs on four hits and five walks back in April. (And that game was at Dodger Stadium.) Martinez is among the hottest hitters in baseball, with five homers and a 1.279 OPS over his last 10, while Muncy has at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games and has gone yard 36 times this season. Both Outman (who homered on Sunday) and Heyward (.825 OPS this season) are locked into the lineup against righties and offer nice upside for less salary.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Christian Yelich ($5,200)

William Contreras ($5,000)

Willy Adames ($4,400)

Mark Canha ($3,700)

The Brewers have been at top-10 offense against lefties this month, and they just put up four runs on five hits (including two homers) in five innings against Cardinals southpaw Zack Thompson last week. They’ll see Thompson again on Tuesday night, this time at hitter-friendly American Family Field with a chance to clinch the NL Central. Yelich has six hits and two homers across three games since returning to the lineup after a back injury, while Contreras has been white-hot (1.062 OPS over his last 10) and Canha is hitting .325/.422/.507 in September.