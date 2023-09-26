Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Mariners on Tuesday, September 26

After the visitors struck first with a crucial win on Monday, the Houston Astros (86-71) and Seattle Mariners (84-72) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, September 26. First pitch from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington is set for 10:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on TBS. Houston will start Cristian Javier (9-4, 4.64 ERA), while Seattle counters with George Kirby (11-10, 3.58).

Seattle has now dropped four in a row, and at 1.5 games back of the Astros for the third and final AL Wild Card spot, their playoff hopes will be on life support if they lose again tonight. Houston, meanwhile, snapped its own losing streak on Monday, and they’re 1.5 games back of Toronto for the second Wild Card spot while trailing the Rangers in the AL West by 2.5.

The Mariners are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Astros are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5.

Astros-Mariners picks: Tuesday, September 26

Injury report

Astros

Day-to-day: OF/DH Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Mariners

Out: C Tom Murphy (thumb)

Starting pitchers

Cristian Javier vs. George Kirby

Javier will start his 30th game of the season. He has struggled with his pitch count recently and hasn’t gone more than five innings in his last three outings. Javier last pitched five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out 11 and walking two.

Kirby will take the mound for the 30th time this year. He is struggling to limit opposing batters this month and has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his four starts. Kirby last threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits while striking out three and earning his 11th win of the season.

Over/Under pick

The Astros picked up the 5-1 victory on Monday. They have scored five runs in three of their last four games. The Mariners’ playoff hopes are on the line, and they have scored one run or fewer in two of their last three. I’m taking the over with the way that Houston’s lineup has been swinging the bats and the pitching matchup.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

After the Astros were swept by the Kansas City Royals last weekend, they picked up a big win on Monday. Seattle has lost four games in a row and is on the verge of missing out on the playoffs. Kirby has been shaky on the mound, and Houston’s lineup looks ready for a deep playoff run. Unless Javier struggles on the mound, the Astros should pick up the win on Tuesday.

Pick: Astros +110