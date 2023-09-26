Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Rockies on Tuesday, September 26

The Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) look to keep their narrow path to the top seed in the NL alive as they kick off a four-game set with the Colorado Rockies (56-99) with a doubleheader from Coors Field on Tuesday. First pitch of game one is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. Ryan Pepiot (2-1, 1.91 ERA) is slated to throw the bulk of the innings for L.A. — either as a true starter or behind an opener — while Chase Anderson (0-6, 5.75) goes for Colorado.

The Dodgers enter as -245 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rockies at +200. The run total is set at 12.5.

Dodgers-Rockies picks: Tuesday, September 26

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: RP Yency Almonte (knee), RP Tyler Cyr (shoulder)

Rockies

Out: SP Kyle Freeland (oblique), SP Peter Lambert (biceps)

Starting pitchers

Ryan Pepiot vs. Chase Anderson

Pepiot spent the entire first half on the shelf with an oblique strain — one of seemingly dozens of Dodgers pitchers to hit the IL this season — but once he finally got healthy, he’s been a god-send for this banged-up L.A. rotation. The 26-year-old has allowed more than one earned run just once in six appearances (three starts) on the year, with a microscopic 0.70 WHIP. He’s been particularly great this month, flirting with a perfect game in seven shutout innings against the Marlins to open September and firing six innings of one-run ball against the Tigers last time out. Pepiot used to have real command issues — he walked 27 guys in 36.1 innings last season — but he has among the best walk rates of any pitcher in the league in 2023, while hitters are batting below .200 against all of his fastball, slider and changeup.

Aside from a truly dismal June (ERA: 10.80), Anderson hasn’t been as bad as his top-line numbers suggest. He’s posted a 4.79 mark in September, but he’s also put together consecutive quality starts on the road against the Giants (seven hitless innings with one run and five walks allowed) and at home against the Padres (6.1 innings, five hits, two earned runs). The 35-year-old doesn’t have a particularly electric arsenal, but he’s posted elite average exit velocity and hard-hit rate numbers, keeping hitters off-balance with his cutter/changeup combo. He struggled in his one previous start against the Dodgers this season, allowing six runs on six hits in 3.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

Coors Field’s reputation is well-established, but it hasn’t been quite the launching pad you’d assume this season — in fact, eight of the Rockies’ last 13 home games have finished below this lofty run total. Anderson will likely get knocked around a bit by this fearsome L.A. offense, but I expect Pepiot to pitch pretty well, especially against what should be a weaker Colorado lineup in the first game of a doubleheader.

Pick: Under 12.5

Moneyline pick

Don’t overthink this. Los Angeles still technically has something to play for, and they’ve owned the Rockies all year long. They have the substantial advantage on the mound and at the plate and should cruise over a last-place team.

Pick: Dodgers -245