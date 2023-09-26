Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Mets on Tuesday, September 26

The Miami Marlins (81-75) look to chase down the final NL Wild Card spot as they take on the New York Mets (71-85) in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, September 26. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field. Braxton Garrett (9-6, 3.53 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins, and Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 2.88) will pitch for the Mets.

Miami enters as -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the New York coming in at +114. The run total is set at 7.5.

Marlins-Mets picks: Tuesday, September 26

Injury report

Mets

Day to day: C Francesco Alvarez (finger), OF Brandon Nimmo (leg),

Out: OF Starling Marte (groin), RP Sean Reid-Foley (lateral), SP Carlos Carrasco (finger)

Marlins

Day to day: 3B Jake Burger (quad), 2B Luis Arraez (ankle)

Out: SP Eury Perez (pelvis), SP Sandy Alcantara (UCL), OF Avisail Garcia (hamstring), RP Huascar Brazoban (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Braxton Garrett vs. Joey Lucchesi

Garrett looked solid in his latest start, which was a home outing against these same Mets. He let up five hits and one earned run in six innings while recording seven strikeouts. In his latest road start, Garrett kept the Brewers runless over six innings and recorded seven strikeouts.

Lucchesi struggled a bit more in his latest start, which was against the Marlins. He let up three runs — two of them earned — in 5.2 innings. However, he excelled in his latest home start, allowing zero earned runs over seven innings against the Diamondbacks.

Over/Under pick

The totals from the Mets-Marlins series earlier this month were 3, 7, and 11. Lucchesi and Garrett have both had solid Septembers and have recent experience against these opposing batting lineups. I like the under here, and I think we can expect a very defensive game on both sides.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Marlins won two of three against the Brewers as they fought to stay in the Wild Card race in their latest series, and the Mets lost all four against the rival Phillies. The Mets took two of three in these two teams’ latest series, but I like the Marlins here. Garrett handled the Mets easily in his latest start, while Lucchesi let up a few runs. The Marlins have their sights set on a Wild Card bid and should be able to take this first game.

Pick: Marlins -135