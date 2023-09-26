Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Angels on Tuesday, September 26

The Texas Rangers (88-68) and the Los Angeles Angels (70-87) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, September 26. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. Texas will start Cody Bradford (4-2, 4.65 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Reid Detmers (3-10, 4.64) in a battle of southpaws.

The Rangers are the -166 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Rangers-Angels picks: Tuesday, September 26

Injury report

Rangers

Day-to-day: SP Jon Gray (wrist)

Out: RP Josh Sborz (hamstring), SP Max Scherzer (shoulder)

Angels

Day-to-day: SP Patrick Sandoval (oblique), 1B Nolan Schanuel (knee)

Out: SP Chase Silseth (concussion), RP Aaron Loup (shoulder), 1B C.J. Cron (back), OF Mickey Moniak (back), SS Gio Urshela (pelvis)

Starting pitchers

Cody Bradford vs. Reid Detmers

Bradford will be making his 19th appearance and eighth start of his rookie season. While listed as a starting pitcher, he hasn’t thrown more than three innings in over a month. Bradford got absolutely rocked by the Cleveland Guardians his last time out. He pitched three innings and allowed six earned runs on seven hits while striking out only two.

Detmers will take the mound for the 28th time this season, a career-high. He struggled with his pitch count his last time out against the Tampa Bay Rays. Detmers allowed only one unearned run on three hits over four innings, but threw 96 pitches. He struck out seven and walked two, but didn’t register a decision.

Over/Under pick

Texas picked up the 5-1 win on Monday in the series opener. The Rangers have now scored at least five runs in five of their last six games. The Angels lineup is missing some big pieces and has scored three runs or fewer in three straight games. Even if Los Angeles doesn’t help inflate the run total much, this game should still hit the over.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Texas has won six straight games, while Los Angeles is 1-3 over its last four games and 2-10 in its last 12. The Rangers are healthier and gearing up for a playoff run. Detmers has struggled this season, and if the lineup doesn’t give him a lot of run support, the Angels likely won’t come out on top.

Pick: Rangers