D/STs to stream in fantasy football for Week 4

As we’re nearly a quarter of the way into the fantasy football season, every matchup advantage matters across your roster. Finding viable D/ST options to stream each week can tilt a matchup in your favor, and there’s no shortage of worthy pick-ups in Week 4. We have the rundown on the better options to consider, which includes a pair of defenses going up against two of the league’s worst offenses so far.

Fantasy football D/ST streamers for Week 4

Bengals D/ST vs. Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 18.1% ESPN

The Titans boast the league’s 28th-ranked scoring offense this season, averaging just 15.0 PPG. Tennessee was held to just 94 total yards of offense last week, and it’s not a secret as to how they were shut down. If the Bengals can bottle up Derrick Henry, the Titans have no other formidable weapon, thus setting up Cincinnati to take advantage of more than a few turnovers from Ryan Tannehill.

Seahawks D/ST vs. New York Giants

Rostership: 14.3% ESPN

New York ranks 30th in scoring to start the season, having averaged just 14.3 PPG through the first three weeks. No team should fear this offense, especially when their best weapon Saquon Barkley could be sidelined for the second straight week. Seattle is by no means a dominant defense, but they can certainly take advantage of the right matchup, and the Giants fit the bill.

Broncos D/ST vs. Chicago Bears

Rostership: 6.4% ESPN

This may be your one and only chance of playing the Broncos defense with confidence this season. The Bears’ offense ranks 27th in scoring, averages 1.3 interceptions per game, and is tied for 27th with a -1.7 turnover margin per game. Better yet, Denver’s defense will surely be available in nearly every fantasy league you play in, so you don’t have to worry about scarcity.

Texans D/ST vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Rostership: 2.1% ESPN

If you can snag any of the above three options, the Texans D/ST is worth a shot in the dark. Don’t be fooled by the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the Raiders; there remain serious questions about Pittsburgh’s offense. They rank 22nd in scoring (18.7 PPG) and they average 1.0 interceptions thrown per game. Houston has been one of the more surprise stories to start the season, so look for them to take advantage in Week 4.