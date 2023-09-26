Tight ends to stream in fantasy football for Week 4

Unless you have the likes of Travis Kelce or George Kittle on your fantasy roster, chances are you’ll be playing it week-to-week at the tight end position. If you’re in the latter group, there’s no shortage of names worth considering as streaming options in Week 4. We’ve got the rundown on the best players to consider as a factor of matchups and increasing production.

Fantasy football TE streamers for Week 4

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Raiders

Rostership: 32.9% ESPN

Donald Parham remains a tight end vulture through the first three weeks, but Everett has the advantage as the more involved option. He is coming off a season-high 9.0 PPR fantasy point performance, but perhaps a Week 4 bout with a division rival is the backdrop to an explosive outing. The Raiders are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season, setting up Everett for a great chance at success.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys vs. Patriots

Rostership: 19.8% ESPN

Ferguson has been the epitome of consistency to start the season, as he’s averaged 9.9 fantasy points per game over the last two weeks. He draws a tough matchup in Week 4 against the Patriots, who have given up only seven catches to tight ends this season. However, if Bill Belichick’s defense plays physical with CeeDee Lamb, it could make Ferguson the security blanket for Dak Prescott.

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers vs. Lions

Rostership: 13.3% ESPN

The Packers rookie is coming off an encouraging Week 3 performance in which he had more catches (six) and targets (eight) than he had in the two weeks prior combined. Rookie tight ends don’t fare particularly well in fantasy, but a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Lions could play well in Musgrave’s favor. That’s on top of his matchup next week against the Raiders, who are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points to the position.

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. Buccaneers

Rostership: 12.7% ESPN

With Derek Carr reportedly suffering an AC joint sprain, does it mean a vintage performance from Taysom Hill is on the horizon? As fantasy managers are well aware, Hill does not play like your prototypical tight end. For those willing to take a risk with their open tight end spot, Hill could be worth it as he’s liable to throw the ball, run it at the goal line, and also catch through the air.