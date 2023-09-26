Quarterbacks to stream in fantasy football for Week 4

We’re nearly a quarter of the way into the 2023 fantasy football season, and no one is judging if you need a momentum boost in Week 4. If your roster has been hit by injuries or has underperformed, it may be time to stream the right matchup. With no shortage of advantageous games on the docket, we have our recommendations for the best quarterback streamers in fantasy this week.

Fantasy football QB streamers for Week 4

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears

Rostership: 67.4% ESPN

Don’t let the Broncos’ 0-3 start fool you, Wilson hasn’t been far from fantasy irrelevant to start the season. Denver’s quarterback is averaging 18.44 fantasy points per game over the last three weeks and has a favorable matchup against the Chicago Bears on deck. The game may be an eyesore, but Wilson has an excellent opportunity as the Bears are allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Rostership: 11.2% ESPN

The No. 2 overall pick has back-to-back performances of 20-plus fantasy points without throwing an interception through the first three games of the season. Granted, the matchup with the Steelers' defense isn’t a cakewalk, but it could allow Stroud to flex some of his running skillsets. With his mobility offering intriguing upside, the Texans’ starter is slowly becoming a shoo-in to start in leagues, based on matchup advantages.

Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Rostership: 0.6% ESPN

Dalton appears set to be the QB1 for the near future, as the latest reports indicate Bryce Young could be out for multiple weeks with an ankle injury. The Red Rifle stepped in and played great in Week 3, going 34/58 for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and 23.54 fantasy points against the Seahawks. He’ll face the Vikings in Week 4, who are giving up the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks (23.5 PPG).

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rostership: 0.1% ESPN

Winston could be the de-facto Saints’ QB1 in the short term after Derek Carr suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3. It’s too early to know if Carr will be sidelined, but at the very least, fantasy managers should prepare to play Winston in Week 4. The former No. 1 overall pick was efficient in relief last week, going 10/16 for 101 yards after Carr’s injury. His matchup with the Buccaneers is solid, as they are giving up a decent 15.6 fantasy PPG to start the season.