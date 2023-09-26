Breaking down the top 32 kickers in Week 4 fantasy football rankings

The Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay set a record wby going 4-for-4 on 50+ field goals, adding a shorter one to go 5-for-5 on the day, and helped his team upset the Baltimore Ravens. You can’t get much better for a kicker. He also out-distanced the field pretty easily in fantasy football.

Your top two fantasy kickers on the season are still rookies Jake Moody of the 49ers and the Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey.

Streaming options for Week 4

Until Brandon Aubrey is over 50% rostered at yahoo, he’ll be a streaming option. H’s now scored in double-digits in each of his games, accumulating 10, 18, and 11 fantasy points through his first three games. He has a home game against the Patriots this week.

The Rams are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to kickers and Matt Gay will be back in the dome in Indianapolis after his huge game last week.

Week 4 fantasy football kicker rankings