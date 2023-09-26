Breaking down the top 32 D/STs in Week 4 fantasy football rankings

Week 3 was a good one for defenses that faced Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder, Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson. That sounds about right. The Bills led the way against the Commanders and Howell, as they picked him off four times, returning one for a touchdown. They also sacked him nine times! Howell is on pace to be sacked over 100 times this season!

Streaming options for Week 4

The Cleveland Browns have had the best defense in the league by many measures so far this season, but are still rostered under 50% in Yahoo leagues. So far they’ve allowed just 20 points through three games. The matchup with the Ravens isn’t great, but one they can put numbers up.

The Denver Broncos were just humiliated by the Dolphins and will be looking to get things turned around. The good news is that they’ll face a Bears team that is reeling.

Week 4 fantasy football D/ST rankings