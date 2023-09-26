 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down the top 36 TEs in Week 4 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

We take a look at Week 4 TE rankings for fantasy football leagues. We’ll break down notable injury news, streaming options, and more before unveiling our full rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Ford Field.&nbsp; Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 brought us a big tight end game from a rookie! We’ve been told over and over that rookie tight ends have too steep a learning curve to be useful in fantasy early on, but don’t tell Sam LaPorta that. After catching 8-of-11 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, LaPorta ranks second overall for tight ends in PPR leagues.

Injury news to monitor

Hunter Henry left Week 3’s game against the Jets with an undisclosed injury, but was able to return. We’ll see if he has any injuries on the report this week.

Logan Thomas missed Week 3 with a concussion. If he can’t make it through protocol, John Bates will be the starter again.

Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr. is dealing with a hamstring injury and didn’t play in Week 3.

Week 4 fantasy football TE rankings

