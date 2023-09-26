Breaking down the top 110 WRs in Week 4 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Week 3 of the NFL season is in the books and the top receiver in PPR was the Chargers Keenan Allen. Allen could have gained zero yards and still had 18 fantasy point in PPR leagues based on his 18 receptions. But he did add 215 yards to that to go along with a passing touchdown! Unfortunately his huge usage was in part due to Mike Williams tearing his ACL. Even Davante Adams, who caught 13 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns couldn’t beat out Allen.

Injury news to monitor

Mike Williams is sadly done for the season with a torn ACL. That should push Josh Palmer into two wide receiver sets and give him a big uptick in work. Quentin Johnston is someone who could win work from Palmer, but for now it looks like Palmer’s job.

Christian Watson is still dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out the first three games. We’ll see if he can go on Thursday night against the Lions.

Jaylen Waddle missed Week 3’s beatdown of the Broncos with a concussion, but it appears he is close to being cleared and should be back to face the Bills in a much tougher matchup.

Odell Beckham Jr. is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 3. A mixture of Rashad Bateman and Nelson Agholor took over his work.

Zay Jones was out Week 3 with a knee injury. Christian Kirk ended up having a decent game in a poor performance by the Jaguars offense.

Week 4 fantasy football WR rankings