Breaking down the top 100 RBs in Week 4 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Week 4 gave us the biggest running back duo fantasy football performance of all time. The Miami Dolphins put up 70 points on the Broncos and the vast majority of those points came from two running backs, Raheem Mostert and De’Von Archane. Achane totaled 233 yards and four touchdowns, while Mostert had just 142 yards and four touchdowns as well. Those are rigged video game numbers.

Injury news to monitor

Gus Edwards appears to be in concussion protocol, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. His running mate, Justice Hill, missed Week 3 with a toe injury. That left Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake as the only healthy backs to finish out Week 3’s loss to the Colts. We’ll need to pay close attention to the Ravens injury reports this week.

Austin Ekeler remained out in Week 3 with his ankle injury and it’s starting to look like he’ll continue to miss in Week 4. If he can’t go, Josh Kelley will get another shot, but we might see more Isaiah Spiller since Kelley has been ineffective.

Aaron Jones has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but appears close to returning for Thursday Night Football. They need him back because AJ Dillon has not been productive.

Jamaal Williams has been put on I.R., but Alvin Kamara has been reinstated from his suspension. Kamara will return to lead back duties in Week 4.

Saquon Barkley is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, but he does have a chance to play this week if you can believe the reports.

David Montgomery has a shot to return this week from his quad bruise, but they do have a Thursday night game, so his chances are slimmer than if they played Sunday.

Week 4 fantasy football RB rankings