Breaking down the top 32 QBs in Week 4 fantasy football rankings

We take a look at Week 4 QB rankings for fantasy football leagues. We’ll break down notable injury news, streaming options, and more before unveiling our full rankings.

By Chet Gresham
Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers attempts a pass during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

With Week 3 wrapped up, we can take a look at the state of the fantasy quarterbacks so far this season. Through three weeks your No. 1 fantasy quarterback is Justin Herbert, but Kirk Cousins, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love and Patrick Mahomes aren’t far behind.

Week 3 was led by Justin Herbert who completed an amazing 40-of-47 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns. And Keenan Allen added one pass for a 47 yard touchdown in the game! I think the Vikings pass defense needs a little retooling.

Injury news to monitor

Derek Carr is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and could miss this week against the Buccaneers. That would set up Jameis Winston for the start against his old team.

Jimmy Garoppolo is in the concussion protocol. If he can’t go we will probably see Brian Hoyer’s ghost take on the Chargers.

Bryce Young missed last week with an ankle injury and could miss again this week. Andy Dalton played well in his absence.

Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol to start this week, but he’ll at least have a chance to be cleared before they face the Rams.

Week 4 fantasy football QB rankings

