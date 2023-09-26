Breaking down the top 245 flex options in Week 4 fantasy football rankings for PPR leagues

Week 3 of the NFL is over and fantasy football points were dominated by the Miami Dolphins running backs, who scored eight touchdowns and topped 370 yards between De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert. It’s truly hard to believe. This week they get a tougher Bills defense, but also a tougher Bills offense which could push the Dolphins to keep their starters in the whole game!

Injury news to monitor

Austin Ekeler remained out in Week 3 with his ankle injury and it’s starting to look like he’ll continue to miss in Week 4. If he can’t go, Josh Kelley will get another shot, but we might see more Isaiah Spiller since Kelley has been ineffective.

Jaylen Waddle missed Week 3’s beatdown of the Broncos with a concussion, but it appears he is close to being cleared and should be back to face the Bills in a much tougher matchup.

Aaron Jones has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, but appears close to returning for Thursday Night Football. They need him back because AJ Dillon has not been productive.

Saquon Barkley is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, but he does have a chance to play this week if you can believe the reports.

Mike Williams is sadly done for the season with a torn ACL. That should push Josh Palmer into two wide receiver sets and give him a big uptick in work. Quentin Johnston is someone who could win work from Palmer, but for now it looks like Palmer’s job.

Jamaal Williams has been put on I.R., but Alvin Kamara has been reinstated from his suspension. Kamara will return to lead back duties in Week 4.

David Montgomery has a shot to return this week from his quad bruise, but they do have a Thursday night game, so his chances are slimmer than if they played Sunday.

Gus Edwards appears to be in concussion protocol, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Justice Hill, missed Week 3 with a toe injury. That left Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake as the only healthy backs to finish out Week 3’s loss to the Colts.

Christian Watson is still dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out the first three games. We’ll see if he can go on Thursday night against the Lions.

Odell Beckham Jr. is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of Week 3. A mixture of Rashad Bateman and Nelson Agholor took over his work.

Zay Jones was out Week 3 with a knee injury. Christian Kirk ended up having a decent game in a poor performance by the Jaguars offense.

Logan Thomas missed Week 3 with a concussion. If he can’t make it through protocol, John Bates will be the starter again.

Week 4 fantasy football flex rankings