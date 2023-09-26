Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 4 in 14-team leagues

Playing in a 14-team fantasy football league is not for the faint of heart. More often than not, you’re faced with scrambling for viable options on the waiver wire, where the volume of names is thin. Luckily, the NFL’s Week 3 slate saw no shortage of breakout performers that are more than worth a waiver bid this week.

Week 4 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 14-team leagues

Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans

Rostership: 23.3% ESPN

Texans fans have been hyping Dell’s name since training camp, and in Week 3 the rookie third-rounder warranted the excitement. He caught five catches for 145 yards with a touchdown, all in all totaling 25.5 PPR fantasy points on the day. Even more encouraging is his 12.0 yards per attempt, underscoring how he profiles as the big-play threat in an intriguing Texans offense.

De’Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Rostership: 16.1% ESPN

If Achane is on the waiver wire in your league, this will likely be the last week in which that’s the case. The rookie running back exploded in Week 4 for 51.3 PPR fantasy points, thanks to over 230 combined yards and four total touchdowns. Perhaps this is the high mark of the season, but at the very least he’s earned himself a solidified role in Mike McDaniel’s offense moving forward.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Rostership: 11.2% ESPN

The No. 2 overall pick has now posted back-to-back performances of 20-plus fantasy points, and he may have found a go-to target in fellow rookie Tank Dell. Perhaps even more notable is that he’s yet to throw an interception through his first three regular season starts. Aside from being worth a roster stash, Stroud is making a strong case to be a matchup-based starter in one-quarterback leagues.

Joshua Palmer, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Rostership: 0.7% ESPN

With the latest news confirming that Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL, it opens the door for a new Chargers WR2. Rookie Quentin Johnston has plenty of intrigue, but he’ll need to acclimate nonetheless, and Palmer is the more seasoned option in the short term. He looked good against the Vikings, posting 66 yards and a touchdown, and, as his rostership percentage indicates, he’s likely available in more than a handful of fantasy leagues.