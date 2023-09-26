Quarterbacks to add on fantasy football waiver wire for 2-QB leagues in Week 4 of 2023 NFL season

There are those who play fantasy football, and then there are those who welcome the extra challenge of playing in 2-QB leagues. If you find yourself in the latter group, chances are that you’re looking to find the right matchup to fill that tricky QB2 spot in your lineup. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on the names that are worth adding off the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for 2-QB leagues in Week 4

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 12.1% ESPN

Howell was brought back down to earth with a putrid 0.6 fantasy point performance in Week 3, but that tends to happen when you face a contender like the Bills defense. The second-year man was averaging 18.22 fantasy points per game through the first two weeks and has two favorable matchups on the horizon in the Eagles and the Bears. Both teams rank top 10 in fantasy points allowed to signal-callers.

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Rostership: 11.2% ESPN

This could be the last week where Stroud is available on the waiver wire, at least in 2-QB leagues. The No. 2 overall pick has back-to-back performances of 20-plus fantasy points, and perhaps even more notable is that he’s yet to throw an interception through the first three weeks. Stroud possesses excellent QB2 value, and on some occasions, could profile as a QB1 against the right matchups.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 4.6% ESPN

Tannehill put up a stinker with 4.16 fantasy points in Week 3, but that tends to happen when you’re going up against a Browns defense that boasts All-Pro Myles Garrett. Prior to his last contest, Tannehill put up 21.04 fantasy points against the Chargers, underscoring his ability to put up big numbers every now and then. Tannehill faces the Bengals and Colts next, who rank firmly in the top 10 points allowed to quarterbacks this season.

Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers

Rostership: 0.6% ESPN

Dalton appeared to be a plug-and-play option for Week 3, but the latest reports indicate that No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young could be out for multiple weeks with an ankle injury. That gives fantasy managers a rare QB1 in Dalton on the waiver wire, and the veteran provides decent value in particular within 2-QB leagues. The Red Rifle played great in Week 3, going 34/58 for 361 yards, two touchdowns, and 23.54 fantasy points.