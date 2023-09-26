 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the legendary Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the YellaWood 500. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1, and Brad Keselowski has opened as a +1100 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. NBC will air the race.

This is the second of three races in the second round following last week’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. William Byron won the race to advance to the round of 8. Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch currently sit on the outside looking in among the 12 drivers.

Keselowski has won this race twice and also has three wins at the spring Talladega race, which is currently the GEICO 500. Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher follow him at +1200 odds. Chase Elliott won last year’s Yellawood 500 and is +1400 to repeat. Kyle Busch won this year’s GEICO 500 and is +1800 to sweep the Talladega races.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 YellaWood 500.

2023 YellaWood 500 odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Brad Keselowski +1100
Ryan Blaney +1200
Joey Logano +1200
Chris Buescher +1200
William Byron +1400
Chase Elliott +1400
Bubba Wallace +1400
Denny Hamlin +1600
Kyle Busch +1800
Ross Chastain +2000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2000
Kyle Larson +2000
Austin Cindric +2000
Aric Almirola +2000
Christopher Bell +2200
Erik Jones +2500
Daniel Suarez +2500
Tyler Reddick +2800
Ty Gibbs +2800
Michael McDowell +2800
Kevin Harvick +2800
Chase Briscoe +2800
Austin Dillon +2800
Alex Bowman +2800
Martin Truex Jr. +3000
Ryan Preece +3500
A.J. Allmendinger +3500
Carson Hocevar +4500
Corey Lajoie +5500
Todd Gilliland +6500
Justin Haley +6500
Harrison Burton +10000
Riley Herbst +15000
Chandler Smith +25000
Ty Dillon +40000
JJ Yeley +40000
Brennan Poole +40000
B.J. McLeod +40000

