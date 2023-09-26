NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega

NASCAR heads to the legendary Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the YellaWood 500. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1, and Brad Keselowski has opened as a +1100 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. NBC will air the race.

This is the second of three races in the second round following last week’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. William Byron won the race to advance to the round of 8. Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch currently sit on the outside looking in among the 12 drivers.

Keselowski has won this race twice and also has three wins at the spring Talladega race, which is currently the GEICO 500. Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Chris Buescher follow him at +1200 odds. Chase Elliott won last year’s Yellawood 500 and is +1400 to repeat. Kyle Busch won this year’s GEICO 500 and is +1800 to sweep the Talladega races.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 YellaWood 500.