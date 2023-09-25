How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for September 25 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA.

The company continues its swing across the west coast as it sits just under two weeks away from the Fastlane pay-per-view in Indianapolis. No matches have officially been announced for the show and that should change by the end of tonight’s Raw.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, September 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

We will be treated to a title rematch from Payback tonight as Finn Balor and Damian Priest put the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. KO and Zayn have continued their way against the Judgement Day since losing the belts at Payback, but a slight rift has formed between them with the arrival of Jey Uso to Monday Night Raw. While Zayn has advocated for their former enemy to become an ally, KO has been reluctant, citing how he and the Bloodline made their lives difficult over the past few years. We’ll see if these two can put their differences aside to recapture the titles.

Jey Uso’s arrival to Raw has been a contentious development for multiple stars on the roster. Similar to KO, Drew McIntyre has not been a fan of the former Bloodline member being on the show and after beating him in the main event last week, left him hanging while the Judgement Day attacked. Making the save, however, was Cody Rhodes, who brought Jey to Raw and has also advocated for him as an ally. Tonight, Rhodes will open the show with a promo segment while McIntyre will address his actions on Miz TV.

Back to even more Judgement Day business, Dominik Mysterio will defend the North American Championship against Dragon Lee from NXT tonight. These two faced each other on an episode of NXT last month, where Dom picked up the win with the help of Rhea Ripley. Lee would get some payback two weeks later when he and Lyra Valkyria defeated Mysterio and Ripley in tag team action. We’ll see who walks out with the title as NXT’s No Mercy ppv approaches this weekend.

And speaking of Ripley, we last saw her two weeks ago when she was attacked by a returning Nia Jax following her Women’s World Championship match against Raquel Rodriguez. Jax continued to attack members of the Raw women’s division during last week’s show, establishing herself as the next challenger for Ripley’s title. We’ll see if “Mami” returns to the show to address Jax this evening.

Also on the show, Bronson Reed will square off with Otis after defeating Chad Gable last week.