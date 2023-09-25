Jets CB Sauce Gardner accuses Mac Jones of dirty play, tweets out video

The New England Patriots beat the New York Jets 15-10 on Sunday, which has become a regular occurrence. But, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner told media after the game that Patriots QB Mac Jones did something that wasn’t normal, he hit him in his “private parts,” per Mass Live.

That’s probably the first time that’s ever happened to me,” Gardner said after New York’s 15-10 loss. “He got tackled. He reached out to me to get me to help him up. I just moved his hand out of the way. He got up and then came up to me like ‘Good job.’ While he was saying that, he hit me in my private parts. I didn’t react like I really wanted to. I definitely wasn’t expecting that. First time for everything I guess.

Mac Jones for his part denies such wrongdoing. Gardner decided to go to the tape:

Posting this so I don’t get fined lol pic.twitter.com/2KjcAVTNsW — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) September 25, 2023

So who do you believe? Gardner’s reaction does seem a bit over the top, especially if you don’t know the accusation. You be the judge.