Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Ryder Cup Picks, DraftKings Picks, Predictions

Pat Mayo, Cam Stewart and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2023 Ryder Cup Picks week’s event at Marco Simone G&CC (Rome).

2023 Ryder Cup Field

Field: Two Teams (12 Players on Each Team) | 5 Match Games

First Tee: Friday, September 29

Defending Champion: USA

2023 Ryder Cup: Course

Course: Marco Simone G&CC (Rome)

Yardage: 7,181

Par: 71

Greens: Paspalum

2023 Ryder Cup: Putting

Every player’s Bentgrass putting results over the past 24 rounds in measured PGA Tour events.

2023 Ryder Cup: Past Winners

2021: (In USA) USA 19-9

2018: (In France) Europe 17.5-10.5

2016 (IN USA): USA 17-11

2014: (In Scotland) Europe 16.5-11.5

2012: (In USA) Europe 14.5-13.5

2023 Ryder Cup: Format & Schedule

Session 1: Friday Morning — 4 Foursomes Matches

Session 2: Friday Afternoon — 4 Four-Ball Matches

Session 3: Saturday Morning — 4 Foursomes Matches

Session 4: Saturday Afternoon — 4 Four-Ball Matches

Session 5: Sunday Morning 12 — Singles Matches

Morning Sessions scheduled to commence at 7:35am local time in Rome. That is 1:35am ET

2023 Ryder Cup Teams

Team Europe (OWGR)

(2) Rory McIlroy

Seventh Ryder Cup: 3-2-1 Singles; 5-5-1 4Somes; 4-5-2 4 Ball

Italian Open Results at Course: 22: 4th

(3) Jon Rahm

Third Ryder Cup: 1-1 Singles; 2-0 4Somes; 1-2-1 4Ball

Italian Open Results at Course: NONE

(4) Viktor Hovland

Second Ryder Cup: 0-0-1 Singles; 0-2 4Somes; 0-1-1 4Ball

Italian Open Results at Course: 22: T34

(8) Matt Fitzpatrick

Third Ryder Cup: 0-2 Singles; 0-3 4Somes; 0-0 4 Ball

Italian Open Results at Course: 22: 2nd

(11) Tyrrell Hatton

Third Ryder Cup: 0-2 Singles; 0-0-1 4Somes; 2-1-1 4Ball

Italian Open Results at Course: 22: 8th

(13) Tommy Fleetwood

Third Ryder Cup: 0-1-1 Singles; 2-0 4Somes; 2-1-1 4Ball

Italian Open Results at Course: 21: T2

(22) Sepp Straka

First Ryder Cup

Italian Open Results at Course: NONE

(34) Shane Lowry

Second Ryder Cup: 0-1 Singles; 0-0 4Somes; 1-1 4Ball

Italian Open Results at Course: NONE

Justin Rose

Sixth Ryder Cup: 2-2-1 Singles; 7-2-1 4Somes; 4-4 4Ball

Italian Open Results at Course: NONE

(55) Robert MacIntyre

First Ryder Cup

Italian Open Results at Course: 23: WD/22: 1st

(80) Ludvig Aberg

First Ryder Cup

Italian Open Results at Course: NONE

(82) Nicolai Hojgaard

First Ryder Cup

Italian Open Results at Course: 23: T5/22: T27/21: 1st

Team USA (OWGR)

(1) Scottie Scheffler

Second Ryder Cup: 1-0 Singles; 0-0 4Somes; 1-0-1 4Ball

(5) Patrick Cantlay

Second Ryder Cup: 1-0 Singles; 2-0 4Somes; 0-0-1 4Ball

(6) Xander Schauffele

Second Ryder Cup: 0-1 Singles; 2-0 4Somes; 1-0-0 4Ball

(7) Max Homa

First Ryder Cup

(9) Brian Harman

First Ryder Cup

(10) Wyndham Clark

First Ryder Cup

(12) Jordan Spieth

Fifth Ryder Cup: 0-3-1 Singles; 3-2-2 4Somes; 5-2-0 4Ball

(17) Brooks Koepka

Fourth Ryder Cup: 2-0-1 Singles; 2-2 4Somes; 2-3 4Ball

(19) Collin Morikawa

Second Ryder Cup: 0-0-1 Singles; 2-0 4Somes; 1-0 4Ball

(20) Sam Burns

First Ryder Cup

(24) Justin Thomas

Third Ryder Cup: 2-0 Singles; 2-2 4Somes; 2-0-1 4Ball

(25) Rickie Fowler

Fifth Ryder Cup: 1-2-1 Singles; 1-3-2 4Somes; 1-2-2 4Ball

No USA Player has competed in the Italian Open at Marco Simone G&CC (Rome)

2023 Ryder Cup: Picks

Top USA Points: Cantlay +600

Top USA Points: Spieth +1100

Top Euro Captian Pick: Højgaard +650

Top USA Captian Pick: Burns +750

