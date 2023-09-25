Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 Ryder Cup Picks, DraftKings Picks, Predictions

Pat Mayo, Cam Stewart and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2023 Ryder Cup Picks week’s event at Marco Simone G&CC (Rome).
WATCH: Ryder Cup Picks, Props & DraftKings Preview
GET LINK TO RYDER CUP RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS LEAGUE
2023 Ryder Cup Field
- Field: Two Teams (12 Players on Each Team) | 5 Match Games
- First Tee: Friday, September 29
- Defending Champion: USA
2023 Ryder Cup: Course
- Course: Marco Simone G&CC (Rome)
- Yardage: 7,181
- Par: 71
- Greens: Paspalum
2023 Ryder Cup: Putting
Every player’s Bentgrass putting results over the past 24 rounds in measured PGA Tour events.
Get ALL stats and info at Fantasy National Golf Club
2023 Ryder Cup: Past Winners
- 2021: (In USA) USA 19-9
- 2018: (In France) Europe 17.5-10.5
- 2016 (IN USA): USA 17-11
- 2014: (In Scotland) Europe 16.5-11.5
- 2012: (In USA) Europe 14.5-13.5
2023 Ryder Cup: Format & Schedule
- Session 1: Friday Morning — 4 Foursomes Matches
- Session 2: Friday Afternoon — 4 Four-Ball Matches
- Session 3: Saturday Morning — 4 Foursomes Matches
- Session 4: Saturday Afternoon — 4 Four-Ball Matches
- Session 5: Sunday Morning 12 — Singles Matches
Morning Sessions scheduled to commence at 7:35am local time in Rome. That is 1:35am ET
2023 Ryder Cup Teams
Team Europe (OWGR)
(2) Rory McIlroy
Seventh Ryder Cup: 3-2-1 Singles; 5-5-1 4Somes; 4-5-2 4 Ball
Italian Open Results at Course: 22: 4th
(3) Jon Rahm
Third Ryder Cup: 1-1 Singles; 2-0 4Somes; 1-2-1 4Ball
Italian Open Results at Course: NONE
(4) Viktor Hovland
Second Ryder Cup: 0-0-1 Singles; 0-2 4Somes; 0-1-1 4Ball
Italian Open Results at Course: 22: T34
(8) Matt Fitzpatrick
Third Ryder Cup: 0-2 Singles; 0-3 4Somes; 0-0 4 Ball
Italian Open Results at Course: 22: 2nd
(11) Tyrrell Hatton
Third Ryder Cup: 0-2 Singles; 0-0-1 4Somes; 2-1-1 4Ball
Italian Open Results at Course: 22: 8th
(13) Tommy Fleetwood
Third Ryder Cup: 0-1-1 Singles; 2-0 4Somes; 2-1-1 4Ball
Italian Open Results at Course: 21: T2
(22) Sepp Straka
First Ryder Cup
Italian Open Results at Course: NONE
(34) Shane Lowry
Second Ryder Cup: 0-1 Singles; 0-0 4Somes; 1-1 4Ball
Italian Open Results at Course: NONE
Justin Rose
Sixth Ryder Cup: 2-2-1 Singles; 7-2-1 4Somes; 4-4 4Ball
Italian Open Results at Course: NONE
(55) Robert MacIntyre
First Ryder Cup
Italian Open Results at Course: 23: WD/22: 1st
(80) Ludvig Aberg
First Ryder Cup
Italian Open Results at Course: NONE
(82) Nicolai Hojgaard
First Ryder Cup
Italian Open Results at Course: 23: T5/22: T27/21: 1st
GET LINK TO RYDER CUP RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS LEAGUE
Team USA (OWGR)
(1) Scottie Scheffler
Second Ryder Cup: 1-0 Singles; 0-0 4Somes; 1-0-1 4Ball
(5) Patrick Cantlay
Second Ryder Cup: 1-0 Singles; 2-0 4Somes; 0-0-1 4Ball
(6) Xander Schauffele
Second Ryder Cup: 0-1 Singles; 2-0 4Somes; 1-0-0 4Ball
(7) Max Homa
First Ryder Cup
(9) Brian Harman
First Ryder Cup
(10) Wyndham Clark
First Ryder Cup
(12) Jordan Spieth
Fifth Ryder Cup: 0-3-1 Singles; 3-2-2 4Somes; 5-2-0 4Ball
(17) Brooks Koepka
Fourth Ryder Cup: 2-0-1 Singles; 2-2 4Somes; 2-3 4Ball
(19) Collin Morikawa
Second Ryder Cup: 0-0-1 Singles; 2-0 4Somes; 1-0 4Ball
(20) Sam Burns
First Ryder Cup
(24) Justin Thomas
Third Ryder Cup: 2-0 Singles; 2-2 4Somes; 2-0-1 4Ball
(25) Rickie Fowler
Fifth Ryder Cup: 1-2-1 Singles; 1-3-2 4Somes; 1-2-2 4Ball
No USA Player has competed in the Italian Open at Marco Simone G&CC (Rome)
2023 Ryder Cup: Picks
WATCH: Ryder Cup Picks, Props & DraftKings Preview
- Top USA Points: Cantlay +600
- Top USA Points: Spieth +1100
- Top Euro Captian Pick: Højgaard +650
- Top USA Captian Pick: Burns +750
Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.