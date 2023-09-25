MLB playoff bracket: Breaking down seeds, matchups for 2023 postseason

As we head into the final week of the MLB regular season, let’s take a look at the playoff picture for October. Both the National League and the American League should bring plenty of excitement this week as teams battle for division titles and Wild Card bids. Here’s the current state of the playoff bracket.

MLB playoff bracket: Matchups as of September 25

American League

No. 3 Minnesota Twins (83-73, clinched AL Central) vs. No. 6 Houston Astros (85-71, third AL Wild Card spot)

No. 4 Tampa Bay Rays (95-62, first AL WC) vs. No. 5 Toronto Blue Jays (87-69, second AL WC)

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would face the No. 2 Texas Rangers (87-68, AL West leaders) in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles (97-59, AL East leaders) in the next round.

This could all change in the coming week, though. The Astros are just 2.5 games behind the Rangers and will be looking to clinch the division title this week. Similarly, the Rays are just 2.5 games behind the Orioles and could knock Baltimore out of contention to win the AL East. The Seattle Mariners are still in it, as well, sitting just 0.5 games behind the Astros in the Wild Card race ahead of a huge series in Houston.

National League

No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers (88-68, NL Central leaders) vs. No. 6 Chicago Cubs (82-74, third NL Wild Card spot)

No. 4 Philadelphia Phillies (87-69, first NL WC) vs. No. 5 Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73, second NL WC)

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would go on to face the No. 2 Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59, NL West leaders) in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the No. 1 Atlanta Braves (100-56, NL East leaders) in the next round.

However, this isn’t set in stone. The Cubs are just one game ahead of the Miami Marlins as they head into the final week of the season, and the Diamondbacks are only 0.5 games ahead of the Cubs. The Reds remain in the mix, as well, 2.5 games behind Chicago.