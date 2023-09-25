Canelo vs. Charlo odds: Favorite, underdog for undisputed title bout heading into fight week

Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his undisputed super middleweight championship against Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) this Saturday, September 30. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo will be defending his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles while Charlo enters holding undisputed status at junior middleweight. Charlo will be making a jump in weight to fight at 168 pounds. This marks Canelo’s third defense of the super middleweight crown as each fighter is coming off a solid last outing.

After a loss to Dimtroy Bivol in May 2021, Canelo has won back-to-back fights. In his last fight Canelo cruised to defeat John Ryder by way of unanimous decision. His 16-year professional career includes multiple world championships across four weight classes. With his sights now on Charlo, he is cementing one of the best all-time careers the sport has ever seen.

Charlo emerged victorious via 10th-round KO of Brian Castano back in May 2022. That win granted him undisputed status at 154 pounds. Now he faces undoubtedly the biggest moment of his career and a chance at history. Does Charlo have enough knockout power to finish one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world?

Let’s take a look at some early week fight odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Canelo VS. Charlo (as of September 26)

Odds to win

Canelo Alvarez: -400

Jermell Charlo: +300

Total rounds

Over 10.5: -320

Under 10.5: +220

To go the distance

Yes: -240

No: +175

Fight outcome

Canelo Alvarez by Decision or Technical Decision: -135

Canelo Alvarez by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Draw: +1800

Jermell Charlo by Decision or Technical Decision: +500

Jermell Charlo by KO/TKO/DQ: +900