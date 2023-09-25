Here’s how the public is betting Rams vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 3

Week 3 of the NFL season wraps up tonight with a rematch of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincy. The game can be seen on ABC.

A lot has changed for both of these teams since their Super Bowl matchup in early 2022, so let’s check out how the public is betting on tonight’s matchup.

Monday Night Football betting splits

Rams vs. Bengals

Spread: Bengals -2

The home team here is racking in 46% of the handle and 47% of the bets while the majority of the population sees the Rams being able to keep it within a 2-point margin of defeat or win out entirely.

The Bengals have looked a bit out of sorts through two weeks of the season, losing to the Browns and Ravens, both division foes. So it makes sense that there’s not a ton of confidence in them.

Over/Under: 43.5

Seems like the public has come to a consensus that the over will hit here. The over has 73% of the overall handle and 69% of the total bets. Again, that’s not super shocking considering both of these teams make a name off their offense when they’re good. Stars like Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase along with rookie sensation Puka Nacua will all be on the field tonight. That should result in a lot of points on the scoreboard.

Moneyline: Bengals -125, Rams +105

Just like the spread, the public is a bit divided here. Still, the majority of the money is on the underdog. LA is getting 60% of the handle and 57% of the overall moneyline bets on this one. It seems that 0 in the win column for the Bengals is scaring people off.