NFL weather forecast for Bengals vs. Rams Week 3 Monday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Los Angeles Rams in one of two Monday Night Football contests happening in Week 3. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 25.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Accuweather, among others.

Weather for Bengals vs. Rams on Week 3 MNF

Forecast

The forecast for Monday evening in Cincinnati, OH calls for mostly clear skies and temps between 70-60 degrees. There’s no threat of rain in the forecast, as the chance of precipitation is at 1%. The wind shouldn’t be much of an issue either, as a light 6 mph breeze is expected.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather should not impact this game, as it’s shaping up to be a great night for a fall football game in Cincinnati, OH.